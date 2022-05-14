Newcastle Herald
Former Aussie cricketer Andrew Symonds killed in car crash

Updated May 14 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:15pm
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash.

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.

