IT'S not often you hear Newcastle bands cite the likes of Brazilian legends Tim Maia and Jorge Ben Jor or Senegalese act Orchestra Baobab as major influences.
But there isn't any band in the Newcastle music scene quite like The Appointments.
The reggae-rock four-piece of Rhys Love (guitar, vocals), his brother Eli (drums), Duncan Brown (percussion) and Kurt Spiers (bass) have embraced their world music influences of their forthcoming debut EP, Microcosm Side A, due out in August. Microcosm Side B EP will follow before the end of the year.
On May 27 The Appointments will release the first single off Microcosm Side A in Go There.
The lyrics were written by the Love brothers and tells the story of an relationship in its early stages and opening up to vulnerability.
Rhys Love said it's The Appointments' "most pop sensible tune" to date.
"We were aiming to tell a story that anyone can relate to, so it was casting a wide net," he said.
While lyrically it may tell a simplistic story, the influences behind Go There and Microcosm are far more complex.
Along with the likes of Bob Marley, Eric Clapton, The Eagles and Dr. John, Love said discovering Brazilian and West African music had inspired a batch of creativity.
"All of us in the band like stuff that's new and fresh," he said. "We have to keep listening to new and fresh stuff, so we've ventured overseas and there's just a wealth of stuff."
"A lot of the new stuff we're writing is influenced by a band Orchestra Baobab from Senegal.
"Recently with guitar, just to keep myself inspired, I've been learning the theory behind different styles of West African music."
Love records and produces all The Appointments music at his Merewether house, except for the drums, which are tracked at Novotone by Sean Cook.
The Appointments launch Go There at the Cambridge Hotel on May 27.
THE Daniel Johns musical comeback appears complete. The Newcastle icon's second solo album FutureNever has become the 43-year-old's first No.1 since Silverchair's final album Young Modern in 2007.
FutureNever was released on April 22 without proceeding singles or mainstream media promotion and followed the commercial failure of his debut solo album Talk in 2015 and the 2018 Dreams collaboration with Luke Steele.
"I'm genuinely shocked and completely humbled to hear the news that FutureNever is No.1 on the ARIA chart particularly in the third week of release," Johns wrote on social media.
"I've been working so hard on myself over the last seven weeks that I've been a little disconnected from the activity around the album.
"I believe in this album so much and I cannot convey the level of gratitude I have for the people who are supporting the music in such profound ways. Thank you from the bottom of my heart - I love and miss you all."
Johns is currently in rehab after pleading guilty to high-range drink driving, following a car crash on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove on March 23.
NEWCASTLE pop-punks Eat Your Heart Out have announced the departure of guitarist Andrew Anderson mid-way through their European tour.
The five-piece, who mostly hail from Muswellbrook, have been together for a decade and have released several EPs and their debut album Florescence in 2019.
In Europe Eat Your Heart Out have been supporting American emo band Tiny Moving Parts at shows in England, France and Belgium. There are three more shows scheduled in the Czech Republic and Germany.
On a social media post Eat Your Heart Out said Anderson chose to leave the band after a decade to focus on his personal life.
"From garage rehearsals and house party shows to touring across three continents, we've achieved more than we possibly could have imagined in this band and it is a solemn time to see Andy leave," the band wrote.
"This is a massive hit to the tour van and green room banter but we wish Andy all the best with his future endeavours."
THE City of Newcastle's Autumn Alive night-time economy initiative is going out in style on Saturday when Sydney hip-hop artist L-Fresh The Lion headlines the closing party.
Laman Street in Cooks Hill will be jumping with Newcastle rapper Meer and DJs joining L-Fresh The Lion at the street party, along with interactive live art from the Newcastle Art Gallery in collaboration with emerging artist Holly Macdonald.
Tickets are free, but must be pre-registered from the What's ON Newcastle website.
VETERAN DJ Kid Kenobi will headline the Cambridge Hotel's June long weekend carpark party on June 12.
Joining Kenobi will be Sydney singer Graace and Kiwi indie band Bakers Eddy.
