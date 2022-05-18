NSW has recorded 10,964 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
Yesterday, the state reported 12,297 new infections and 14 lives lost.
There are 134,074 active cases across the state, with 1283 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 46 in ICU with 16 requiring ventilation.
Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1395 patients were being cared for with 57 in ICU.
Of the new cases, 6356 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4608 came from PCR testing.
The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
63.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.
Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 83 per cent have had their first dose.
Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 50 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
