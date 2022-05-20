It's the biggest decision you might have to make all weekend.
Not who will take your vote in the Senate or the House of Representatives. That's important, but not this important.
What's of paramount concern this Saturday is this: What will you choose to feed your face with after you've cast your vote?
Will it be the humble, tried-and-true, and a little bit cliche Democracy Sausage?
Will you fill your mouth with a handful of Pollie Lollies? Or will your tummy grumble for a slice of Caucus Cake?
Well, there's another option on polling centre menus this year: The Democracy Banana.
Coined and created by ACM's very own miscreant, The Ringer, democracy bananas will this year threaten to unseat the sausage for polling booth supremacy. First stop, polling stations, next stop Bunnings.
If promoting Australian produce has your vote, then you'll be pleased to know that the democracy banana is 100 per cent Australian grown.
From the nation that shamelessly promoted the sugary, buttery empty calories of fairy bread to a basic food group comes and equally, slightly more healthy sweet snack wrapped in a slice of white bread.
Whatever you choose to fill your hunger with, we can all agree that the rise of the egg and bacon roll at voting centres may well be unAustralian.
National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au
For more than a decade, Ashley Walmsley has written about Australian agriculture. Having grown up on his parents smallcrops, cane and cattle property in Queensland, but clearly unable to grow anything himself, it was a natural progression for him to pursue a career writing about rural industries. He is currently the editor of Fairfax Media’s only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. When not writing about vegetables, fruits and nuts, Ashley enjoys playing and discussing video games from a simpler time, and doing impersonations of ABC radio presenters.
