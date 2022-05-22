Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

Hunter voters mixed reactions to election results

PB
By Paige Busher
May 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hope on the horizon as Hunter voters react to result

From hopeful, excited, cynical to worried. Change was in the air throughout Newcastle on Sunday following the federal election results.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.