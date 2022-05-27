Numerous adoption days on the calendar

If National Adoption Day is the industry's headline act for media and public attention, then the best supporting acts are the numerous adoption days run across the state by GRNSW's Greyhound As Pets team.
These events throughout regional and rural NSW not only offer locals the opportunity to potentially find a new family member, but also provide a chance for people to experience the placid and beautiful nature of greyhounds and ask staff any questions about adopting or fostering a dog.
Advertisement
Across the last weekend in May, the Greyhounds As Pets (GAPNSW) program in the central west gives locals access to experience greyhounds up close with a stall at the annual Dubbo Show.
The Dubbo program is one of the highly successful regional GAPNSW programs run around NSW, and locals are encouraged to come along, say hello to the team and meet a number of greyhounds who will be available to adopt or foster.
On June 5, Macarthur Pets in Sydney's West at Gregory Hills, will celebrate their first birthday with a Greyhounds As Pets adoption day.
The GAPNSW team held an adoption day at Macarthur Pets for their opening in 2021 which, despite poor weather, resulted in 14 greyhounds finding new homes.
The Macarthur Pets adoption day is considered the second biggest event that GAPNSW stages each year behind the National Adoption Day, which was held in April at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park. At that event in 2022, 33 greyhounds found new homes.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.