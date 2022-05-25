Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Holy Holy duo on the same page in mission to expand their sound

By Josh Leeson
May 25 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUSED: Holy Holy's Oscar Dawson and Tim Carroll have built a reputation of constantly evolving. Picture: Simon Eeles

SINCE the release of their 2015 debut album When The Storms Would Come, Holy Holy have been the constant shape-shifters of the Australian indie scene.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.