Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Statue and monument project stands up to tyranny, as University of Newcastle and The Lock-Up art space tackles big issue

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A marble statue of James Fletcher in Newcastle will be used in a research project that aims to establish new ways to deal with contentious monuments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.