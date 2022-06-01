Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Watch: The likelihood of catching COVID-19 twice in one year has a lot to do with your genetic and environmental factors

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
June 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What are the odds you'd contract COVID-19 twice in a year?

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Australia has recorded more than seven million cases of the disease.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.