Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Newcastle-based Environment Justice Australia lawyer Jocelyn McGarity pushes for firmer air pollution limits

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to NSW's clean air bill will affect coal-fired power stations, including Bayswater, pictured.

PROPOSED changes to state air pollution regulations do not go far enough, critics warn, and remain open to exemption applications allowing coal-fired power stations to exceed NSW pollution standards for years at a time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.