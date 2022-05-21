"A NSW Environment Protection Authority air quality study for the NSW Greater Metropolitan Region found sources such as windblown dust and bushfires accounted for 60 per cent of PM2.5 emissions, while 40 per cent came from man-made sources, and of that 40 per cent, 31 per cent come from wood heaters, 26 per cent from industry, 19 per cent from road transport and only 17 per cent from power stations," a statement said.