Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

AGL says it's demerger plan will help reduce air pollution in Muswellbrook, Australia's third most polluted postcode

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uncertain future: AGL says its demerger plan will help accelerate the closure of Bayswater power station. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

AGL, Australia's largest climate polluter, says its proposed corporate demerger represents a critical step in its push to reduce emissions in the Hunter Valley.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.