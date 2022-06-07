PARAMEDICS working out of a 50-year-old station without enough parking to even house the ambulances have been left without a slice of the $1.76 billion the state government will hand out over four years, according to Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery.
The Beresfield Ambulance Station is in poor shape, built on a residential block surrounded by houses with no storage and certainly not enough paramedics, she said.
"It's not fit-for-purpose, this is a station built in the early-70s on a residential block," she said.
"The dwelling isn't big enough to fit four ambulances so three are parked outside, so much of the equipment gets damaged more quickly.
"It's really demoralising for the staff working around equipment all the time without the space to do things, trying to negotiate one ambulance out of a very narrow driveway when it's parked out the back.
"It's having a big impact on the morale of the staff, the leadership there is strong and they come across as a united and efficient team but it's hard for them to do their job properly and work under such cramped conditions."
The state government announced funding this week to employ another 1850 paramedics and build 30 new stations to support a system under strain.
The Beresfield station is the second busiest in the Hunter 2 Zone, which covers everywhere from Rutherford up to Murrurundi, out to Gloucester and Merriwa.
Its plant room is so small it can only fit one ambulance and there's not enough storage for medical equipment that needs to be replaced.
It means paramedics often have to check and restock ambulances outside - whatever the weather, and ambulances are left unsecured on the street.
Australian Paramedics Association president Chris Kastelan said the 50-year-old building was originally designed as a single paramedic station in 1971.
"It's not big enough for the fleet, the condition overall has been a point of contention for many years, with dramas with ongoing maintenance and how it was designed and built," he said.
"In the shadows of just such a high spend, renovation, remediation or replacement would seem to be fair and reasonable."
Mr Kastelan said there's an excellent case for a new station in Beresfield, preferably in the industrial area away from neighbouring homes.
He said the APA is "cautiously optimistic" that the 1850 extra paramedics will assist with reducing delayed response times across the Hunter and ensure paramedics aren't doing enormously long shifts leading to burnout.
The Herald contacted NSW Ambulance for comment, but it did not respond before this article went to press.
