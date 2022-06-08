Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Public Service Association members rally in Newcastle to demand better pay for workers who braved the COVID-19 frontline

By Nick Bielby
June 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of frontline service workers have rallied and marched through Newcastle calling on the NSW government to remove a public sector wage cap and give them a pay rise to cover soaring cost-of-living pressures, as an offer announced this week was labelled "totally unacceptable".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.