On the wrong track with fanciful Central Coast fast rail idea

His team had a two-week spell to get over any niggling injuries and they went out like a team that was still on a holiday devoid of any attack or defence. He should have known that the Penrith defence would suffocate them if they ran one out but this is what they did with no second phase or offloads, their defence had no hunger in it letting Penrith pull out of tackles at will. The Knights let young Josh King go to the Storm and look at what Craig Bellamy has done with him, a 70-minute tackling machine, how we could do with him now.

