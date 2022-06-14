Newcastle Herald
Richard Marles and Wei Fenghe talks a welcome development in China Australia relationship

By The Canberra Times
June 14 2022 - 10:00pm
Communication with China a welcome thawing of important relationship

The importance of the "frank and open" talks between Richard Marles and China's Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe, on the weekend can be summed up in two aphorisms. The first is that "one swallow does not make a summer". The second is that "the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step".

