Communication with China a welcome thawing of important relationship

The importance of the "frank and open" talks between Richard Marles and China's Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe, on the weekend can be summed up in two aphorisms. The first is that "one swallow does not make a summer". The second is that "the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step".
While some may be tempted to read the possibility of an early rapprochement between Australia and China into the discussion, which came after an exchange of letters between China's Premier Li Keqiang and Anthony Albanese last month, that is far too much to expect or even to hope for.
The reality is that China, having discovered Australia will not blink despite almost three years of Beijing blocking all attempts at high-level communications, was always going to have to walk back its petulant and counterproductive posturing at some point.
The PRC's senior leadership, including President Xi Jinping, would be well aware of just how badly attempts to bully and coerce Australia have backfired. Instead of bringing an isolated Canberra to heel with economic punishments, provocative military actions, and threats of more of the same, they have strengthened this nation's position - and diplomatic standing - to a startling degree.
Who would have thought, when China first tried to slap Australia down following the call for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID, it would lead to America rallying to our side to a degree not seen since World War II, the supercharging of "the Quad", the negotiation of AUKUS and the nuclear submarine program?
Then, to make matters worse, incoming Foreign Minister Penny Wong did much to put the brakes on Beijing's push to develop stronger economic and security ties with members of the Pacific family, by conducting a long overdue charm offensive in the region within days of her swearing in.
Beijing appears to be using the changing of the guard at Parliament House as either an excuse or an opportunity to take a small step back. General Wei's willingness to meet with Mr Marles was all the more remarkable in that it followed a speech by the Defence Minister in which he condemned China's activities in the South China Sea.
Arguably even more significant than the talks between General Wei and Mr Marles was a speech delivered by the Chinese ambassador, Xiao Qian, to the national conference of the Australia-China Friendship Association on the weekend.
Mr Xiao said China viewed relations with Australia from a long-term perspective and was committed to working together. This is quite different to the "wolf warrior" rhetoric to which Australia has been exposed recently. While there is still much uncertainty, the fact lines of communication have been opened raises the possibility of a more mature and nuanced relationship.
As Winston Churchill once famously observed: "Jaw, jaw is better than war, war."
