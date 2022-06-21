Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Our Say
Comment

Newcastle Herald editorial: Mined the gap - Where's our share of coal royalties?

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
June 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MINED THE GAP: Where's our share of coal royalties?

THREE months ago the Newcastle Herald launched its Power and the Passion series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Our Say
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.