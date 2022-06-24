It was an event more than 15 months in the making, but on June 8 the Parliamentary Friends of Greyhounds Racing were finally able to host Greyhounds Racing NSW at a gathering at parliament house.
Formed in March 2021, the group's aim is to promote greyhound racing throughout NSW as an entertaining, transparent and sustainable industry, and to promote GRNSW as the major industry body and welfare provider for greyhounds throughout the state.
Member for Wollondilly Nathaniel Smith, and member for Fairfield Guy Zangari, were elected co-chairs of the group, which consists of MPs from the Liberal Party, the National Party, the Labor Party, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, and the Christian Democratic Party.
Most members of the group were in attendance, as was Racing minister Kevin Anderson.
Greyhounds As Pets GM Dr Alicia Fuller spoke to the group about all facets of the program, as well as GRNSW's strong and significant emphasis on welfare.
"Greyhound racing has many friends in this building," Smith said in a speech to his parliamentary colleagues the following day.
"We were updated about the activities of the Greyhound As Pets' program, [which] promotes the merits of greyhounds as a pet, facilitates adoption through responsible re-homing practices, matches greyhounds to each individual adopter, and educates industry participants about options available for their greyhound after racing."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
