SYDNEY University coach Sean Hedger has no doubts that the Hunter Wildfires will be in the Shute Shield finals - and he expects them to be a force.
The Wildfires upset Sydney Uni 16-14 in a high-quality contest at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It was Hunter's first win over the perennial powerhouse in club history, including the Wildfires' previous incarnation from 1995-99, and strengthened their hold on seventh spot with 32 points.
Only 10 points separate third-placed Sydney Uni (41) and Easts (28) in 10th.
The Wildfires have now beaten the reigning premiers, Sydney Uni, competition-leaders Manly (25-21), and collected two bonus points in a 33-28 loss on the road to second-placed Norths.
They have dynamic Fijian Drua back-rower Joe Tamani to come into the squad next round and Samoan hooker Andrew Tuala is on deck for the final three games.
"It's a top eight and I'd expect them to be there. They are definitely a threat," Hedger said. "We were poor today but all credit to the Wildfires, they did everything right. They played to their strengths - big forwards rumbling through the middle, lots of offloads ... they played a smart game."
The home side had some luck at the death on Saturday, with Sydney Uni goal-kicker Ben Hughes missing a relatively easy penalty attempt with two minutes remaining.
There was no hiccups by Wildfires' super boot Connor Winchester, who landed a perfect four from four, including a 42-metre penalty in the 72nd minute to put the home side ahead.
"The games are only going to get harder from here on in, but it is a good stepping stone and confidence boost," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "The boys are turning up for each other and wanting to play. June has been a tough month. We had a few guys leave the club and other different things. This stops the slide."
A bruising Wildfires forward pack paved they way.
Captain Rob Puli'uvea, No.8 Lona Holahola and breakaways Donny Freeman and Morgan Innes punched holes in the defensive line tight to the ruck and produced off-loads.
Phil Bradford, playing with the aid of painkillers for a damaged rib, crossed for his 12th try of the campaign and provided go-forward. Nick Dobson returned after receiving 12 stitches from a head clash in the first half to give the Wildfires' scrum the edge late.
Tall timber, Ngarhue Jones stole two lineouts including one crucial win late.
There wasn't a bad player on the park for the Wildfires. Tom Watson had his best game at outside centre, Winston Wilson provided width with his passing game and halfback Nick Murray battled severe cramps from his work rate and managed to get through 80 minutes.
"It was definitely Lona's best game," Coleman said. "He has gotten more confidence in the last three weeks. We have freed him up. He is quite quick for a big man and we want to use him in open space.
"Rob Puli'uvea stepped up again, Dobbo was enormous and Phil has now played with damaged rib cartilage for two weeks. To be able to pack scrums and throw lineouts with that type of injury is phenomenal."
Guilty of slow starts all season, the Wildfires began on the front foot. They pressured the Students line for the opening five minutes but didn't come away with points.
Back to back penalties have the visitors and they capitalised, with hooker Ciaran Loh crashing over from the driving maul off a five-metre linout.
The Wildfires produced a mirror effort midway through the half, with Bradford scoring from a maul after University fullback Angus Bell was sent to the sinbin for a professional foul in a preventing a try.
Winchester landed a penalty in the 28th minute to put the home side ahead 10-7 but the visitors had the final say of the half with No.8 Mitch Whiteley burrowing over from the back of a ruck.
Winchester landed a second penalty 15 minutes into the second half to get the Wildfires within a point before his late shot sealed the win.
