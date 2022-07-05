Newcastle Herald
Wine great Pam Dunsford wins top national industry prize the Maurice O'Shea Award

By John Lewis
July 5 2022 - 8:00am
HONOURED: Pam Dunsford at the Maurice O'Shea presentation with past award recipients Andrew Hardy, Philip Laffer, Mitchell Taylor, Iain Riggs, Robert Hill-Smith and Peter Dry.

SHE was the first woman admitted and to graduate at Roseworthy Agricultural College as a winemaker, the first female to head a major wine brand and to become a wine show judge and Pam Dunsford OAM now has won Australia's premier wine prize the Maurice O'Shea Award.

