Last year's sale of McWilliam's Wines saw the Medich family group acquire Mount Pleasant for $14 million and Calabria Family Wines take over McWilliam's for $32 million. Both new owners wanted to maintain the Maurice O'Shea Award, which began in 1990 and was first won by the creator of Penfolds Grange Max Schubert, with later winners being Len Evans, Wolf Blass, Brian Croser and David Wynn.