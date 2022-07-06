"I will be swimming into the sunrise after about 90 minutes which will be very nice. The swimmer on my pilot boat today that I was waiting for was pulled out after 12 hours swimming which is very unfortunate for her. At the pace she was going she probably had another 4 hours ahead of her to get to France. So far this year 10 solo swimmers have attempted to swim the Channel with only 4 being successful and only one of those swimming less than 14 hours."