"Already we have seen destruction of local road infrastructure, and property significantly damaged by severe weather and in particular an area of concern is the suburb of Gillieston Heights, who have been completed isolated overnight with access being cut at Testers Hollow on one side and at Cessnock Road/New England Highway on the other. I also have concerns for 100 plus residents in the Oakhampton area and over 1000 people who reside in Lorn who also could become isolated.