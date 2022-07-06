Recruited to be a back-up playmaker, Adam Clune might have found his feet wearing Newcastle's No.7 jersey just as the Knights ramp up their search for a more experienced half.
The 26-year-old, who was thrust into the main play-making role after 309-game veteran Mitchell Pearce departed last year, had arguably his best game for the Knights in Friday's 38-12 win over the Gold Coast.
Playing his 11th game this year and third alongside five-eighth Anthony Milford, Clune set-up three tries and kicked as well as ever. The performance came amid not only speculation, but confirmation, the Knights are keen to bring a more seasoned playmaker on board.
"We're in the market for good halves," coach Adam O'Brien declared last week.
But Clune, who had made only 25 NRL appearances prior to this year, said on Wednesday he had been oblivious to the recent recruitment talk and focused on improving his own game.
"My position is, wherever I'm playing, I'm just looking to put my best foot forward for the team," he said.
"I come in every day looking to improve and build combinations with people around me.
"Whatever happens outside of that, is outside of my control.
"I'm just trying to do the best for my team and play as good as I can.
"I feel like with the combination, the more games I get, we'll keep building."
After the Knights failed to replace Pearce, Clune entered this season with the best opportunity of his career.
The Orange product had spent close to a decade at the Dragons but played most of his senior footy in NSW Cup, deputising for the likes of Ben Hunt and Corey Norman when required.
Alongside five-eighth Jake Clifford, Clune played his part in Newcastle's inspiring back-to-back wins at the start of this season, which briefly put to bed the concerns many pundits had raised about the club's inexperienced halves.
But the Knights lost seven of their next nine games and Clune suffered a knee injury in round five which has forced him to miss four games and been an issue since.
Clifford lost form and confidence and hasn't played since the 42-6 loss to Penrith last month.
Milford's recruitment was always set to split Clune and Clifford, but it is Clune - the less experienced but older of the two - who has emerged as his current partner.
"He is nice and calm, has a really good running game and has simplified my role a bit to get him in good areas and give him some time and space," Clune said of Milford.
"I think the people playing around him are really enjoying what he brings. He is really experienced and I think that showed on the weekend.
"His kicking game was unreal, really level-headed and you can see the more time he spends on the field, he has had a bit of time away, he is starting to benefit from that. The more games he plays, the better he will get."
The recruitment of a more experienced half might not mean Clune faces time back in NSW Cup.
Anthony Milford's future beyond this season is also still unclear. A rumoured deal at the Dolphins is yet to eventuate.
For his part, Clune welcomed any competition to earn his place in the side.
"No matter what position you're in, you want depth in the squad," he said.
"You don't win a competition or get results from the 17 you turn out on the weekend. It's beneficial for the squad and keeps you motivated."
Contracted until the end of 2023, Clune, whose knee is not as bad, is eyeing more improvement in Newcastle's nine remaining games after Friday's breakthrough win.
"To contribute to the scoreline and help put on a few tries, our attack seemed to flow, it's obviously really good as a halfback," he said.
"As a spine ... we combined really well. We took a step in the right direction but have got a big challenge ahead of us this week and need to back that up."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
