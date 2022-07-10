Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Upper Hunter residents say coal mine rehab should include replanting woodland and forest corridors

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:23am, first published July 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COAL MINE REHAB: Is enough being done? Upper Hunter residents have their say. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

COAL mining companies should do better to ensure what they leave behind can be repurposed to create jobs, and to restore the environment, Hunter residents say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Newcastle Herald journalist (on and off since 2003). Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.