Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Damon Merrick denies stabbing brother in neck at Muswellbrook

Updated July 20 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

A MAN accused of stabbing his brother in the neck during a fight in a car park at Muswellbrook in January has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.