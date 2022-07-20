Damon Merrick denies stabbing brother in neck at Muswellbrook

A MAN accused of stabbing his brother in the neck during a fight in a car park at Muswellbrook in January has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.
Damon John Merrick, 53, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from Cessnock Correctional Centre charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless wounding over the alleged stabbing of his brother, Jonas Reid Merrick.
Mr Merrick pleaded not guilty to both charges and the matter was adjourned to August 18 when the 53-year-old will be arraigned and get a trial date.
Detectives say emergency services were called to Brooke Street at Muswellbrook about 9.20pm on January 18 after reports a man, 47, had been stabbed in the neck.
The injured man managed to drive himself to Muswellbrook Hospital, before he was transported to John Hunter Hospital.
He was initially listed in a critical but stable condition, according to police.
Hunter Valley police established a crime scene in Brook Street and detectives launched an investigation into the circumstances of the stabbing.
Following inquiries, detectives went to a house at Hunter Terrace at Muswellbrook about 2am the next morning and arrested Mr Merrick.
He was taken to Muswellbrook police station before he was transferred to John Hunter Hospital under police guard for treatment for a number of injuries alleged to have been sustained in the fight. He was later discharged from hospital, charged and refused bail by police.
