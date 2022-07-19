Newcastle Herald
Hunter floods: Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow finally reopens after July floods inundate Maitland and parts of Cessnock

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
ROAD REOPENS: Repair works under way at Testers Hollow on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the road's reopening. Picture: Raise Testers Hollow

SIXTEEN days after it was inundated by floodwater, Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow has finally reopened.

Local News

