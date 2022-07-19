DASHVILLE Skyline has added more meat to its line-up, arguably building its strongest bill in the alt-country and Americana festival's seven-year history.
The latest additions include Vikki Thorn from The Waifs' new project ThornBird, charismatic raconteur Henry Wagons, alt-folk songstress Gabriella Cohen, emotive folkie Steve Smyth, Hunter Valley singer-songwriter Melody Pool, lanky songsmith Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats, Americana wild child Freya Josephine Hollick and more.
They join the likes of The Black Sorrows, Canada's Frazey Ford, William Crighton, Frank Yamma, Andy Golledge and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys.
Dashville Skyline returns to Lower Belford on September 30 to October 2.
Meanwhile, Dashville's noisiest wild child, Thrashville, is returning in September and for the first time will be expanded to two nights.
The heavy metal, hard rock and punk festival is scheduled for September 16 and 17 with the line-up yet to be announced.
The festival will once again feature two stages of music from midday to midnight, along with live graffiti artists, tattooing and pro-skateboard displays.
Any acts interested in performing are encouraged to visit the Dashville website.
