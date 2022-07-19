Jie William Smith found not guilty of murdering baby at New Lambton

JIE William Smith has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter over the death of a six-month-old baby at New Lambton in 2019.
The verdict means the jury either rejected claims Smith was responsible for inflicting numerous injuries to the boy or found that he had not intended to kill or seriously injure the baby.
Smith, 31, had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter over the death of the baby and had faced a two-week trial in Newcastle Supreme Court.
The prosecution case was that Smith was alone with the boy during the early hours of February 9, 2019, when the boy was seriously injured, including suffering a fractured skull.
But Smith gave evidence during the trial that he had witnessed the boy's mother repeatedly strike and shake the boy before she left the baby with him in his unit in New Lambton.
Lawyers for Smith said he was holding the boy when he likely suffered a seizure from the earlier assault and slipped out of Smith's arms, hitting his head on the ground.
Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of gross criminal negligence, admitting he should have sought medical attention for the boy before it was too late.
And on Tuesday at 11.15am - after the jury had deliberated for less than two days - the jury returned and found him not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.
It is unclear whether the jury convicted him of manslaughter on the basis that he was criminally negligent in the boy's death or whether he inflicted the injuries that killed the boy but did not intend to kill him or cause him grievous bodily harm.
That determination will be made by Justice Helen Wilson when she ultimately sentences Smith.
Smith, who remains behind bars, will face a sentence hearing on November 11.
More to come.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
