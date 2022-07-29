Drinks review: Zytho Brewing's White Stout worth seeking out

MUCH like Migaloo, finding a white stout on bottle shop shelves can be like spotting an albino humpback in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. For some beer snobs, it's even considered an oxymoron, or a flat out gimmick. Stouts should be dark, right? Zytho Brewing, which is part of the Endeavour Drinks Group, has proven with their re-introduced white stout, that the style is definitely worth seeking out. Unlike its name suggests, it pours a cloudy amber, rather than white or pale. Despite the appearance, the white stout almost tastes like a regular dark stout. There's the same strong malt-driven flavours and thick mouthfeel, but what's especially surprising is the lingering white vanilla chocolate taste. It's almost like the Milky Bar Kid hung up his cowboy and spurs and moved into craft brewing. Zytho Brewing White Stout is available at Dan Murphy's and BWS.