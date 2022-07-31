DOUBLES to import Daniel Berno, captain Liam Manwarring and experienced campaigner Pat Nadin have helped the Newcastle Northstars rebound with a comprehensive victory over the Sydney Ice Dogs.
The Northstars scored six of the opening seven goals by midway through the second period before posting an 8-4 result at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night.
Second-placed Newcastle (39 points) now move seven behind Australian Ice Hockey League leaders Canberra Brave (46), who produced a clean sweep in last weekend's top-of-the-table double header.
The Northstars have four games remaining in the regular season, facing the Sydney Bears away twice next month as well as a Melbourne road trip to meet both the Ice and Mustangs, while the Brave only have the Ice Dogs left on August 13.
Berno, Manwarring and Nadin were all on the board for Newcastle in the first period before the Ice Dogs responded courtesy of Jeremy Vasquez.
Northstars rookie Ryan Duchemin then netted his first national-league goal to make it 4-1 at the break.
Berno and Robert Malloy took it to 6-1 in the second term before Cameron Todd and Aleksander Dvinianov reduced the margin to three.
Vasquez gave the visitors a slight hope at 6-4 in the third before Nadin and Manwarring sealed three competition points for the home side at the Warners Bay venue.
Newcastle tackle the Bears at Macquarie Ice Rink this Saturday before welcoming the Brisbane Lightning for an exhibition match on August 14.
Meanwhile, Northstars player Ethan Hawes scored a goal but it wasn't enough for Australia to beat host nation Mexico (3-2) in the semi-final of the under-20 World Championships (division 3) over the weekend.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
