Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Saudi Arabia's 'The Line' concept city an eco-friendly oasis

KO
Shivé Prema
By Kayla Osborne, and Shivé Prema
August 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Often when we think of cities we think vertically, but a new concept city in Saudi Arabia is forcing people to think horizontally.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kayla Osborne

News and Sport Journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with almost ten year's experience in providing quality community news. I am a proud Macarthur local working for the Camden Advertiser, Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser and Wollondilly Advertiser.

Shivé Prema

Shivé Prema

Group Video Journalist

I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.