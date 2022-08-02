Often when we think of cities we think vertically, but a new concept city in Saudi Arabia is forcing people to think horizontally.
'The Line', as it is known, is made up of two-skyscrapers covered in mirror-like materials stretching across hundreds of kilometres of desert.
The linear city designed by Neom was pitched as an environmentally-friendly oasis with no cars, plenty of greenery and its own self-regulated micro-climate.
In a video shared to YouTube the company claims that a "revolutionisation in civilisation is taking place".
It states that The Line is 500 metres tall, 200 metres wide and 170 kilometres long.
The Neom website also states the new community will have no cars, no roads and will run on "100 per cent renewable energy".
"The Line will eventually accommodate nine million people and will be built on a footprint of just 34 square kilometres," it said.
"This will mean a reduced infrastructure footprint, creating never-before-seen efficiencies in city functions. The ideal climate all-year-round will ensure that residents can enjoy the surrounding nature.
"Residents will also have access to all facilities within a five-minute walk, in addition to high-speed rail - with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes."
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Neom Board of Directors, said the designs revealed the city's layered communities will challenge traditional cities and create a model for nature preservation.
"The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live," he said.
"We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world's cities, and Neom is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues."
