Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Stuart Ayres resigns as Barilaro job scandal grows

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 3 2022 - 1:32am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced NSW Liberal Party deputy leader Stuart Ayres would be stepping down on Wednesday.

STUART Ayres will resign as trade minister and deputy leader of the Liberal Party as the ongoing John Barilaro scandal plagues the NSW Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking News Reporter - National

There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.