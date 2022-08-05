Sprinters and stayers running for state titles

Some of the best sprinters and stayers in the country will compete next Thursday, August 11 - albeit thousands of kilometres apart - with a ticket to Sydney for the National Sprint and Distance Championship finals on the line.
It will be a bonanza for greyhound racing fans with leading sprinters from around the country and also New Zealand, all competing in races scheduled back to back in a narrow viewing window.
Finals will be held at Wentworth Park in Sydney, Sandown Park in Melbourne, Angle Park in Adelaide, Cannington in Perth, Albion Park in Brisbane, Launceston in Tasmania, and Addington in New Zealand.
All six Australian state final winners, plus the New Zealand winner, will be invited to contest the National Sprint Championship final at Wentworth Park on August 27.
The one spot left in the field is a wildcard and will go to the greyhound who ranked the highest from the Greyhound Clubs Australia national rankings as at July 31 and who competed in its respective state final, but did not qualify through its state final.
Currently the highest ranked dog competing in the series is the Frank Hurst-trained Good Odds Cash.
On the same night, August 11, each state and New Zealand will conduct a Distance Championship final, with the seven winners and the highest ranked non-winner advancing to a spot in the $75,000 final on August 27 at Wentworth Park.
