University of Newcastle students join Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's historic video call

UNIVERSITY of Newcastle students had a front row seat to an exclusive and historic live video call with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he spoke passionately about the conflict with Russia being worse than a horror film, his citizens being inspirational and his faith his country will win the war.
The ANU Centre for European Studies and the National Security College facilitated the call on Wednesday evening AEST between President Zelenskyy and more than 20 Australian universities including UON, where some of the students gathered at Callaghan brought blue and yellow flags and signs and gave him a standing ovation.
Advertisement
ANU Chancellor and former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop moderated the call.
President Zelenskyy spoke for about 10 minutes about the realities of the war, saying every day brought "new Russian atrocities".
"It's been already 161 days and it's important not to forget any of those days," he said.
"The world constantly speaks about the Russian action only in the context of their later, let's just say topical, atrocity but now the world needs to put it all together."
He said a country that wanted to "save its face" didn't launch rockets to kill innocent people at railway stations and malls, or strike hospitals, kindergartens, schools, universities, museums, theatres, temples, cemeteries and memorials to Holocaust victims.
"Anyone who wants to save its face doesn't commit the hundreds, the thousands of military crimes, crimes against humanity, doesn't commit mass executions of a peaceful population... doesn't put them on their knees and kill them with a shot in their back.... wouldn't deprive people of food and portable water of necessary medical supplies... doesn't kidnap children, separating families."
ANU student Sophia opened questions by asking how Ukrainians maintained their strong fighting spirit and optimistic attitude, even after losing their families and homes.
"I am inspired by people, I am inspired by our nation's strong resilience, honest mission, the people who fight for its life, for their families, for everything we have, for our Ukraine," President Zelenskyy said.
"This belongs to the Ukrainian nation and nobody else and that's why I am proud and I am proud that I am one of those citizens, of those people.
"The resilience of our nations depend not only on leaders of the country, everyone in our country is a leader... we haven't finished this war yet but I'm sure thanks to the resilience of our country, of our military, of our doctors and everyone, I am sure we will win this war."
A Queensland University of Technology student asked if he thought Russia and Ukraine relations could reach good terms in the future and if so, what it would take for that to happen.
"Most probably, this is the most hard question because I will tell you frankly that nobody wants to have anything in common with people who did all these things to our people," President Zelenskyy said.
"I tell you wholeheartedly, is it possible or not in the future? It will depend only on Russia.
"What do we need to do for this? I don't know if we can have this list. I don't know.
"Every family has lost something and everyone... will not forget who he has given, what he has given, whether it was a child, whether it was a father, excuse me for telling this, but hands and feet on the battlefield. Are they able to return it? I'm not sure.
"That's why they will have to think, for us and for the whole world, what to do to return at least some possibility of the future common existence with Ukraine and with the world. It's a question that belongs only to them."
Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko addressed the universities after the president left the call. He spoke of the relationship between Australia and Ukraine and the importance of the federal government's newly-announced Defence Strategic Review and countries being prepared for conflict.
Advertisement
UON Vice Chancellor Alex Zelinsky - no relation to President Zelenskyy - told the Callaghan audience that UON was "honoured to participate in this historic telecast".
"[The President] has certainly been involved in a very challenging time as a world leader," he told more than 200 students, alumni and guests at Callaghan campus before the call.
"The Ukraine and Russian conflict has now dragged on for almost six months, it's hard to believe it's gone on for so long and I think everyone in Australia has been interested in what has been transpiring there so the fact we've been able to be part of this dialogue is very important for Australian universities and we really do thank our colleagues at the Australian National University for allowing us to participate, along with other Australian universities.
"It's important for us to show our support for Ukraine and for seeking peace and a peaceful resolution there... it's important for the university to understand its position in the global context and it's an opportunity for us to think about how we can help resolve the situation in Ukraine and also how to help people suffering in these difficult situations.
"For me personally it's quite important... we share the same cultural roots and I certainly understand what's happening there through my own family.
"My own son has been reporting from Ukraine in the conflict... so we're very pleased he's out of the Ukraine now and out of harm's way but certainly his reporting and telling me what has been transpiring touched me very deeply."
Advertisement
Professor Zelinsky said afterwards that President Zelenskyy's address had come "straight from the heart" and the students' questions were "tremendous" and "insightful".
"I'm very proud of our university here, people supporting Ukraine and what's happening there, we do want to see peace, that's what everyone wants to see."
More to come
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.