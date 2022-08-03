Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle students join Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's historic video call

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated August 3 2022 - 10:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historic: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's video call is broadcast live to students at Callaghan. Picture: Marina Neil

UNIVERSITY of Newcastle students had a front row seat to an exclusive and historic live video call with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he spoke passionately about the conflict with Russia being worse than a horror film, his citizens being inspirational and his faith his country will win the war.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.