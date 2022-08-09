NEWCASTLE Transport have released CCTV footage of "near misses" around the city's light rail as a reminder for Novocastrians to remain vigilant.
As part of Rail Safety Week, which kicked off on Monday, Newcastle Transport operator Keolis Downer said the footage is an annual reminder for people "walking, driving or riding, to follow the road rules and stay alert and aware around the light rail network".
Advertisement
"It's scary to watch the CCTV footage and see the dangerous and unpredictable behaviours of Newcastle road users and pedestrians," Keolis Downer Hunter General Manager, Emmanuel Genlot said..
"This week is about reminding the Newcastle community to be light rail safe and know that their actions can have a flow on effect to the tram driver as well as impacting the customer on board."
"It is lucky these incidents occurred when the trams were travelling slower either departing or approaching stops. If the trams were going any faster, the endings could have been very different."
Mr Genlot said tram drivers frequently reported motorists running red lights at Stewart Avenue and Steel Street as well as pedestrians stepping out in front of trams.
"Our tram drivers do a great job in anticipating dangers, but there are still instances when the emergency brake needs to be applied, at least once every week, to avoid a collision which affects everyone on board."
Pedestrians, distracted by mobile phones and headphones, stepping out into the path of light rail vehicles is persistent issue Mr Genlot said.
"For pedestrians, only cross at the designated pedestrian crossings and when the light is green and put your phone away to make sure you are alert to your surroundings," he said.
"Cyclists should keep a safe distance from trams and not ride along the tram tracks.
"For road users it is as simple as following the road rules and paying attention when behind the wheel.
It is not the first time there have been safety warning issued around the light rail. Both Newcastle Transport and NSW Police have published CCTV vision of tram near-misses in the past.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.