DRINKS REVIEW: Mountain Goat Wheat beer, Mezcal Burrito, NON 1, Woodcutter Brown Ale

Anyone with an interest in beer knows low or alcohol-free brews are becoming big business. Thankfully the days of chugging down watery Light Ice or Hahn Light are behind us, with many craft brewers attempting to maintain taste without affecting your ability to drive. Since launching in 2016 in the UK, Big Drop Brewing Co. has specialised in low-alcohol beers, including their award-winning pale ale, stout and IPA. Big Drop has expanded its operations to Australia. For winter Big Drop has released their award-winning Woodcutter Brown Ale. It pours dark amber and produces a slight toasty aroma. Taste-wise, it fails to deliver the complexity of a full-strength brown ale. After beginning with a soft combination of caramel and toffee flavours you're quickly left with a thin body and mouthfeel. If you're looking for a low-alcohol option, the Woodcutter is better than most, but brown ale devotees will want something with more bite.