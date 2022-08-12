ASW Steven Jankovic, Local Landscapes. August 12-21. Opening August 13, 3pm.
Timeless Textiles United Tribes ... Gathering: Susan Doherty. Through September 18. The figures from United Tribes are salvaged, mended, reconstructed, stitched, sewn, wrapped and re-instated to be exposed and supported by outrageous attire and adornments, responding to their characters in an intuitive way as the process unfolds.
The Owens Collective Spring, featuring works by Vera Zulumovski, Edward Milan, Michelle Brodie and Annmarie Murland. Runs through August 21.
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane. Portraits of Crime explores how we judge the action of past criminal actions today, and how we may judge current 'crimes' in the future. Runs until October 5.
LEDA Gallery The Dave and Vetty Show, works by David Kurzydlo and Yvette Ten-Bohmer. Through August 17.
The Lock-Up The Bender, August 13, 6pm. A night of interdisciplinary performances, music, installations, video and sound, turning The Lock-Up into a completely immersive environment.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery See you in the soup What happens when a small and humble duck goes on an epicurean adventure. Explore the soft, food-laden immersive installation by Soft Stories, a collaboration between Cat Rabbit and Isobel Knowles. Animation, miniature scenes and large scale soft sculpture. Through September 11.
Multi Arts Pavilion (MAP) mima Lake Macquarie An Anthology of the Wind. Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca create site-specific sound, video and sculptural works. Through August 28.
Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie Peter Gardiner, Oceania. Through September 18.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize. Through August 27.
Newcastle Art Space Reclaim celebrates artists who have had or are living through traumatic brain injuries that directly impact their art practice. Through August 21.
Singleton Art and Cultural Centre The Art of Being Here This exhibition celebrates many years of momentary observations by visual storyteller Vivien Dwyer. Through September 25.
Straitjacket Gallery Lydia Miller, Liam Power, through August 14
University Gallery Callaghan campus Truth: Then Now Everywhen. Through September 3.
Wester Gallery Jacob Boylan. Through August 27.
Van Gogh Alive Foreshore Park, September 5 - October 9. More than 3000 high-definition images of the artist's work.
New Annual September 23 - October 2
Big Picture Fest September 30 - October 2
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
