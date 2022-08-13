Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from the Central Coast.
Geraldine Cassidy, aged 13, was last seen at a school on Bellevue Road, Tumbi Umbi, about 7.45am on Tuesday.
Advertisement
After failing to return home, officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to find her.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Geraldine is described as being of Pacific Islander-Maori appearance, about 135cm to 145cm tall, of thin build, with dark brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black track pants, a black jumper, and carrying a black and green backpack.
It's believed she may have travelled to the Sydney area.
Anyone with information about Geraldine's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.