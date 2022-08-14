Election win in 2023 would present test for Labor

Are similar days ahead? Certainly, our local economies are as precarious as they were back in the 1980s. The transformation of the Hunter and the Central Coast business districts into agglomerations of professional services jobs has been tentative, at best. The success of advanced manufacturing initiatives in the lower Hunter has been similarly patchy. The big task, of course, is the exit from coal. The clean-up, the regeneration of productive rural landscapes, the reversal of the loss of native forests and habitats, the replacement of 13,000 mining jobs, there is a long list of tasks that needs to be led by politicians, and state and federal government agencies. In parallel, state and federal treasuries need to work together to fund the transition.