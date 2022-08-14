Forget the cold winter night. It was HOT inside The Lock-Up on Saturday night for the 5th rendition of The Bender, the creative art space's artistic mash-up.
The sold-out show featured musicians, dancers, poets, visual artists and everything in between.
Headliner Kieran Butler did not not disappoint, offering a live performance and several one-on-one experiences.
Local performance troupe DISCOvidFever19 presented an intriguing and entertaining show.
Other performers included Alan Schacher, Chloe Warren, Cleo Rapture, Cold Sun with Nicole Klaer, Dance Here with Anna Langdon, Heather Devine and Nicholas Griffith, Fiona Lee, Good Time Tour Guides with Ramona Raven & Sandy Sanderson, Indeah Clark, Janie Gibson, Koukla & Cedar Gray, LOVEDAVID and Marlene Houston, Mia Peters and Bonnie Dwyer, MORPHISM with Katya Petetskaya, Priscilla Koukoui, Meta Cohen and Patrick Colozzi, Natasha Dusenjko and Scott Clark, Palace, Plastic Persephone, and Yes Chef.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
