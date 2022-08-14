Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Bender at The Lock-Up adds heat to a cold Newcastle night

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
August 14 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forget the cold winter night. It was HOT inside The Lock-Up on Saturday night for the 5th rendition of The Bender, the creative art space's artistic mash-up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.