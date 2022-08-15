When we think of science class, we think of Bunsen burners.
We recall adjusting the burner's air intake led the flame to change from orange to blue. That blue flame was mesmerising.
Of course, science class is also about blowing stuff up - in a controlled, safe environment of course.
And so we come to National Science Week, in which Alesco Senior College has unveiled its new mobile science benches.
To mark the occasion, science teacher Andrew Beaton conducted a controlled hydrogen explosion in a lab at the college's Cooks Hill campus.
The seven benches were custom-fitted and shipped from England, with a $70,000 grant from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
The benches are now being used by students at Alesco's seven Hunter campuses in Cooks Hill, Charlestown, Tuncurry, Raymond Terrace, Cessnock, Tomaree and Northlakes.
Getting these specialist, self-contained mobile science laboratory benches to Australian shores from halfway around the world during a global pandemic was no small feat and led to some unexpected delays.
But having arrived, Andrew said the benches made an immediate impact.
"These benches have been an absolute game-changer for our campuses and students," he said.
"For a number of years, we have delivered a science curriculum for years 9 to 12 students using very limited science equipment - often having to resort to the kitchen sink.
"These dedicated laboratories give our students a better opportunity to learn and engage with science, which they are truly embracing."
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chair Jennifer Leslie said the labs had a modern fit-out, "but their potential applications are timeless".
"Science is an ever-evolving field, but some of the equipment required to conduct experiments hasn't changed since I was at school," Jennifer said.
"These desks have all the necessary kit for students to learn by doing, including gas taps for Bunsen burners, retort stands, a water tap and sink and treated surfaces so they're acid-proof."
Those Bunsen burners certainly are timeless.
Speaking of science, we have a very scientific question.
Why do some people get fevers when they get COVID and others don't?
Our resident viral expert - Associate Professor Nathan Bartlett, of University of Newcastle - said "a fever is indicative of the magnitude of the early immune response".
"Some people get a really decent hit of inflammatory cytokines, which activate the immune cells. They get in the bloodstream and hit the central nervous system.
"A fever is really affecting your brain because that's what regulates body temperature."
Nathan said cytokines "get in the blood and tell the body that you're hot".
"It's part of an antimicrobial response. A lot of pathogens replicate optimally in a certain body temperature. As soon as you raise that body temperature a bit, it makes it harder for the pathogen to replicate. It's part of a normal innate immune response."
He said some pathogens don't induce a fever because they don't trigger that "really strong early response".
Next question: Why do some people get disco fever, but others don't ...
