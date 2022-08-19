COSTLY, but of superlative quality, two reds from western Victorias cool-climate Pyrenees Region take the spotlight here today. This 2018 cabernet sauvignon and the 2018 Reserve Shiraz carry the flagship Richardson label, which honours Colin Richardson, who was Blue Pyrenees much-admired fine wine director at the time of his death at the age of 53 in 1999. He was one of Australias best wine educators, beginning his long wine industry career in 1969. This fine cabernet sauvignon glows deep purple in the glass and has 14% alcohol and berry pastille aromas. Expressive, ripe blackberry flavour displays on the front palate, Morello cherry, spice, cloves, mint and savoury oak on the middle palate and a finish of ferric tannins. Drink with roast beef with mushrooms and minted béarnaise sauce and cellar 15 years.