Adopt a dog at Norman Lindsay Gallery

Some say greyhounds are a work of art, and life imitating art becomes reality next weekend when the two worlds converge.
GRNSW's Greyhounds As Pets and the Norman Lindsay Gallery at Faulconbridge in the Blue Mountains, will host a unique adoption day on Sunday August 28.
Hosted on their picturesque grounds, the former home of renowned artist Norman Lindsay - who used animals as a common theme in many of his paintings - GAP will have around 30 to 40 beautiful greyhounds on site and available for adoption. But it's not simply an adoption day. The day, which has been themed Dogs Day Out, is helping to celebrate International Dog Day and will be a free event for families.
GAP's experts will be in attendance to discuss everything people wish to know about greyhounds and the adoption process. They can help people understand which greyhound is best for them and their individual circumstances, and answer any questions about the breed's behaviours, health and other traits. Visitors are also invited to bring and enjoy their own picnic on the grounds, or they can purchase food from the barbecue on site.
Art lovers and newcomers alike will have access to the gallery and a chance to experience some of the amazing works of one of Australia's finest ever artists, or for a small fee they can check out the Wagging Tails exhibition, which concentrates on works which include dogs and horses done by Norman Lindsay.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
