Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Alex The Astronaut on setting records and reaching for acceptance with her music

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 18 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOARING HIGH: Alex The Astronaut performing on top of Australia's tallest building, SkyPoint, on the Gold Coast. Picture: Mitch Fresta

IT was fitting that Alex The Astronaut recently set a new Australian record by performing on top of the country's highest's building, the 322-metre SkyPoint, on the Gold Coast.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.