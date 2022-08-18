Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Urban Development Institute of Australia says NSW government biodiversity laws 'contrary' to state's Hunter housing strategy as Kings Hill developer starts court appeal

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
August 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REJECTED: A drawing of the proposed Pacific Highway interchange and housing subdivision at Kings Hill, north of Raymond Terrace.

The property industry says NSW biodiversity laws have blocked 60 per cent of identified priority housing land in the Hunter as the developer of a massive subdivision north of Raymond Terrace starts legal action over the project's planning refusal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.