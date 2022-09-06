GEN Collective is "raising the bar" to host its inaugural Level Up personal development conference on September 16.
The networking group's vice president, Newcastle lawyer Emilia Cardillo, said that the event at Voco Kirkton Park at Pokolbin was the first that the group has staged since COVID-19 lockdowns shut down its activities, and those of other local networking groups, in turn eroding their membership base.
Advertisement
Ms Cardillo said feedback from a recent drinks event by the group suggested that there was appetite once again for events.
"Overwhelmingly people are like, 'We want to get out and meet people again' and one of Gen Collective's drawcards is that we are very approachable and people can make real connections - it's not a business card exchange thing, we want them to have longer-term relationships, it's about meeting people in the Newcastle community," she said. "Whether you are coming as a business owner or whether you are in a professional career, it's about having people you can connect with and without the pressure of a formal networking group."
Founded in 2008 and originally known as Gen X Women, Gen Collective hosts events every second month, aiming to mix fun with personal development.
"One of the things that makes our group a bit different is that we vary our events, some groups just do a lunch or breakfast, which is fine, but our group is diverse and we have different times so people have the opportunity to get out there, because sometimes it's the last thing on your list to get out but we try and make it accessible," Ms Cardillo said.
IN THE NEWS:
The Level Up Conference is a full-day event that will incorporate a long lunch and a cocktail hour, with keynote addresses from speakers including "Imposter Syndrome Expert" Alison Shamir and Newcastle businesswoman Christina Gerakiteys, as well as a panel including founders of Hunter Hunter and Swell magazine.
"There's nothing really for professional development around so we wanted to have it to get people to escape the office or work to a space that is inspiring, to learn but to have fun as well," Ms Cardillo said.
Memberships are open to all, and members receive discounts to Gen Collective events.
"Because the group was traditionally female we are majority female but we have a handful of men attending," Ms Cardillo said.
She believes that the, in the post-lockdown environment, people are more selective with their time.
"They want to go to things that provide value and that aligns where they are going in their career and their life, so i think it's important that we give value to people, we don't put things on for the sake of it, it's important to ensure people are connecting and meeting people and not just ticking a box."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.