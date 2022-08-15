Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor: Fine the jaywalkers and teach them a lesson

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, August, 23, 2022
Updated August 22 2022 - 8:01am, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOING THE RIGHT THING: Pedestrians using a designated crossing.

I WANT to know when it was that the laws for pedestrians were repealed. I must have slept in that day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.