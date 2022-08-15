In my early days, the police school lecturing squad would attend all primary schools and instil in us our personal responsibilities with road safety. I can also remember when pedestrians were fined for "jaywalking". It would be interesting to know when that last happened. Perhaps some policing of the pedestrian laws might go a long way towards pedestrian safety, especially when pedestrians disobey the "don't walk" signal. Otherwise, what is the point of having the laws in the first place?