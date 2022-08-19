Peyton Ryan was a toddler with a cheeky smile and bright blue eyes who always had her sister's Pikachu soft toy in hand.
Her family is thanking the community for its support as they plan a "big and bright" goodbye for the 22-month-old, who died after being hit by a vehicle in a tragic accident in front of her Rathmines home this week.
Advertisement
Peyton's mother Jacintha McPherson on Friday described her daughter as "full of life, happy and bubbly".
She loved the songs of Cocomelon and had taken a shine to her older sister's stuffed toy of Pikachu the Pokemon character - which her mum says she always had with her.
"[She was] determined and opinionated. When she wasn't allowed something she would pout and tell you 'no'," Ms McPherson said.
"She was full of love and beautifully natured. She loved a cuddle and to be the centre of the family and had to be included in everything we did."
Peyton slipped out the front door behind her dad Shannon Ryan on Monday afternoon.
Unawares, he pulled out of the driveway of the family's Rosemary Row home and hit the toddler with a vehicle in a devastating accident.
Despite the best efforts of emergency crews, little Peyton died at the scene. Police are preparing a report for the coroner - there have been no charges.
Ms McPherson said there was no way for anyone to know that Peyton had made it out the front door - the last she and Mr Ryan saw, Peyton was inside and heading towards her bedroom.
A friend has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help Peyton's family cover funeral expenses.
Organiser Kalen Fernley said the fundraising drive was aimed at helping Peyton's mum and dad "get through a time no parent wants to ever endure".
It was a little over halfway towards reaching its goal as of Friday afternoon.
Peyton's parents along with her siblings Kieran and Amelia are planning a funeral, which will be held next week, to give the toddler the kind of farewell she deserves.
"We are aiming to give her a send-off that fits her personality - big and bright," Ms McPherson said.
"The support from the community has been overwhelming, the outpouring of love and support has been beyond unimaginable. We don't know how to thank everyone."
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.