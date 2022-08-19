Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

TOOHEY'S NEWS: Why a player roster cleanout can't save the Newcastle Knights

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
August 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As if the headlines of the past few weeks, coming on top of a disastrous season littered with poor performances, haven't been bad enough, here is another sobering thought for long-suffering Newcastle fans.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.