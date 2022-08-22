"You can see the hard work by Orica and Tomago to set and deliver on decarbonisation targets, but other governments are ahead of us in getting their transition right for heavy industry. There's effort underway from NSW, and now there's a federal government who isn't just sticking their fingers in the ears, we've got a much better chance of tackling this critical issue for workers and the Hunter economy. We definitely need to get cracking, otherwise we will run out of runway before the coal power stations retire."