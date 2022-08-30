Smikteck was born out of the want to provide a different level of managed service. A service that gives our clients confidence in what we deliver. We back ourselves and our service through our no lock in contracts guarantee. We have to provide a high level of service and support to our clients as there's nothing to tie them to us as a provider except the knowledge that we keep them operational, their data secure and are highly responsive to all client technology issues. Over time I became aware of the high level needs of the medical industry and knew that the Smikteck way would suit their needs. I wanted to make sure that doctors had the information they needed to keep their patients happy and healthy and that meant keeping their technology systems operational, easily accessible and secure.