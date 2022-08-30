Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

IT company Smikteck's work to help Awabakal Ltd's vaccination program has wider benefits

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
August 30 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID has, says Michael Stafford, above, "taught us all the need to be adaptable in the way we operate. It was a tough time". Picture supplied.

From a young age I just wanted to solve problems for people.

- Michael Stafford

Where were you raised and who or what influenced your career?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.